Police warn of scam involving fraudster posing as 55 Division police officer

Toronto police are warning the public of an ongoing scam that is related to Service Ontario, the Toronto Police Service and Bitcoin ATMs.
According to police, a person posing as a representative from Service Ontario called the victim on June 17 at 11:30 a.m. and advised them their Social Insurance Number had been compromised. The caller than asked the victim for the number of the local police division station.
A short time later, the victim received a call from a person posing as an officer from 55 Division and advising them to deposit money to a specific Bitcoin ATM, police said.
The person or persons conducting this fraud were able to replicate or spoof the correct telephone number for 55 Division on the victim’s caller ID, police said.
Toronto police are reminding residents to be vigilant, especially in these times of uncertainty, regarding requests for money, Bitcoin or gift cards from unsolicited sources. Government agencies will not ask the public to deposit money using Bitcoin machines, police said.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
