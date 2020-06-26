Police urge anyone with information on hate crime at hospital construction site to come forward

Toronto police are urging anyone who has information about a hate crime that took place at the construction site for the addition to Michael Garron Hospital in East York earlier this month to come forward.
The incident on June 10 saw workers at the site find two nooses attached to their construction equipment.
Police said both Michael Garron Hospital and construction company EllisDon are assisting with the investigation as the incident took place at a closed site that is not accessible by members of the public.
For more on this incident, please see our earlier story at https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/06/19/east-toronto-mpps-call-for-action-against-workplace-racism-after-incident-at-hospital-construction-site/
Toronto police have been actively investigating this incident and have engaged the Hate Crime Unit.
Investigators are appealing to anyone with information to contact 55 Division at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
