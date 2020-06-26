Police urge anyone with information on hate crime at hospital construction site to come forward

Toronto police are urging anyone with information about a hate crime on June 10 at the construction site for the Michael Garron Hospital addition to come forward.

The incident on June 10 saw workers at the site find two nooses attached to their construction equipment.

Police said both Michael Garron Hospital and construction company EllisDon are assisting with the investigation as the incident took place at a closed site that is not accessible by members of the public.

Toronto police have been actively investigating this incident and have engaged the Hate Crime Unit.

Investigators are appealing to anyone with information to contact 55 Division at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com