Man, 23, arrested in connection with Woodbine Park sexual assault

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and is facing charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Woodbine Park last week.
Toronto police announced the arrest in a press release on Tuesday, June 30.
According to police, a 70-year-old woman was walking in Woodbine Park (in the Northern Dancer Boulevard and Lake Shore Boulevard East area) between 1 and 2 p.m. on June 23 when she was allegedly approached by a man and sexually assaulted.
On June 24, police released surveillance camera video of a man wanted in connection with the incident.
Mohamed Ahmed, 23, of Toronto was arrested on June 27 and has been charged with sexual assault, robbery, uttering death threats, theft under $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order.
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.