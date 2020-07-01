Annual Q107 Beaches Canada Day Celebration goes virtual tonight

The Q107 Beaches Canada Day Celebration, which would normally have taken place at Woodbine Park today, will be going virtual tonight starting at 8 p.m.

Though the Q107 Beaches Canada Day Celebration will not be taking place in Woodbine Park this July 1 due to COVID-19 restrictions, the party will still be going on.

The annual Canada Day event, which has been taking place in Woodbine Park for the past 17 years and draws large crowds of music fans, will be going virtual for 2020 with a series of online performances tonight.

The virtual party starts at 8 p.m. on July 1. It will present musicians and fans a chance to take part in an online live music experience to help sustain and connect the local/global music community.

The program will include live streamed musical entertainment paying tribute to rock bands such as The Tragically Hip, Rush, AC/DC, Tom Petty, Journey, and Pearl Jam.

The night will end off with a virtual fireworks show. It will be streamed online on the Q107 website, YouTube and Facebook.

The online event will start off with a group singing of O Canada, and there will live streamed performances by eight Canadian tribute bands, greetings from local businesses, community members, government partners and the online fireworks display.

Sponsors of the Q107 Beaches Canada Day Celebration sponsors include Q107, LiUNA Local 183, Muskoka Brewery, Maple Lodge Farms, Beach Metro News and Canadian Heritage.

For more information and tonight’s concert schedule, please visit www.q107virtualcanadadaypicnic.com