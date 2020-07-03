Kawai and Ava tie the knot at Beach dog wedding on Canada Day

Kawai and Ava tie the knot during a dog wedding held on the beach at the foot of Nursewood Avenue on the evening of July 1. Officiant at the ceremony was Anne Queen. Photo by Susan Legge

It might not be the first image that comes to mind when somebody says “beach wedding” to you, but for a pair of canine pals and their owners it was the perfect way to celebrate Canada Day earlier this week.

Black labs Ava and Kawai love to play on the dog beach at the foot of Nursewood Avenue, and have become fast friends.

“Kawai is totally in love with Ava. The owners of Kawai have decided the two should get married,” said Anne Queen, who acted as the officiant for the dog wedding.

The ceremony took place on Wednesday, July 1 at 7 p.m. at the foot of Nursewood.

It was attended by the owners and other friends and guests.

“Because it is a Canada Day event, we are all going to wear red and white including the soon to be married doggy couple,” Queen told Beach Metro News. “There is a wedding planner , and there will be treats for dogs, and snacks for the dog owners.”

According to Beach Metro News publisher Susan Legge, who took photos for the paper at the ceremony, the groom was getting cold feet but was eventually lured to the altar by some peanut butter treats.