Police seek help finding suspect in connection with sex assault in Crescent Town

Toronto police are looking for a male suspect in connection with a sexual assault on Crescent Town Road on June 12.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Crescent Town last month.

According to police, a 37-year-old woman was walking eastbound on Crescent Town Road near Massey Square at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Friday, June 12, when she was approached by a man who sexually assaulted her.

The man then fled on foot heading east.

Police said the suspect is described as having a dark complexion, between 30 to 40 years old, five-feet, seven-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with a slim to medium build, and black curly hair.

He was last seen wearing a brown silk jacket, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com