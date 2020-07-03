Police seek help finding suspect in connection with sex assault in Crescent Town

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Crescent Town last month.
According to police, a 37-year-old woman was walking eastbound on Crescent Town Road near Massey Square at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Friday, June 12, when she was approached by a man who sexually assaulted her.
The man then fled on foot heading east.
Police said the suspect is described as having a dark complexion, between 30 to 40 years old, five-feet, seven-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with a slim to medium build, and black curly hair.
He was last seen wearing a brown silk jacket, police said.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.