Beach Village BIA’s Movie Nights in the Park cancelled for this summer due to COVID-19

The Beach Village BIA's Movie Nights in the Park at Kew Gardens traditionally draw crowds of about 400 people in Kew Gardens. They have been cancelled for this summer due to the City of Toronto's COVID-19 restrictions. Photo: Beach Village BIA.

Another long standing summer tradition in the East Toronto area has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the Beach Village BIA has announced that its Movie Nights in the Park will not be taking place this month or next.

“The City of Toronto has cancelled event permits with attendance above 250 people this summer. In previous years, our Movie Nights bring out close to 400 people per movie. In attempts to keep our community safe, we have postponed Movie Nights until 2021,” said the Beach Village BIA in announcement on Twitter.

In past years, the movie nights have been held at Kew Gardens and/or Ivan Forrest Gardens parks.

The free movie screenings would have taken place every Wednesday night starting this week.

The cancellation of the Movie Night’s in the Park is among numerous events cancelled this summer locally including the Beaches International Jazz Festival which would have been celebrating its 32nd year this month.

Instead of live events, this year’s Jazz Festival is going virtual from July 17 to 26. For more information, please visit https://beachesjazz.com/