Two men charged in connection with alleged assault in Dentonia Park that led to protest in front of 55 Division station

Two men have been charged in connection with an incident in Dentonia Park late last month that led to a protest by several hundred people in front of Toronto police’s 55 Division on Monday, July 6.
Toronto police announced at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, that they had arrested and charged two men as a result of an investigation into alleged assaults between two groups of people at the park at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 25.
Alexander Patton, 25, was arrested on July 7 and charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault, threatening death and mischief.
Michael Patton, 26, was arrested on July 7 and charged with assault.
Alexander Patton is scheduled to appear in College Park Court at 10 a.m. on July 8.
Michael Patton is scheduled to appear in College Park Court at noon on Sept. 29.
The investigation remains ongoing, police said.
For more on the incident and the protest in front of 55 Division, please see our earlier story at: https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/07/06/large-crowd-protests-lack-of-action-by-police-in-connection-with-racially-motivated-attack-in-dentonia-park/
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.