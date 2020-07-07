Two men charged in connection with alleged assault in Dentonia Park that led to protest in front of 55 Division station

Two men have been charged with assault in connection with an incident in Dentonia Park on the morning of Thursday, June 25. The pair were arrested and charged on July 7.

Two men have been charged in connection with an incident in Dentonia Park late last month that led to a protest by several hundred people in front of Toronto police’s 55 Division on Monday, July 6.

Toronto police announced at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, that they had arrested and charged two men as a result of an investigation into alleged assaults between two groups of people at the park at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 25.

Alexander Patton, 25, was arrested on July 7 and charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault, threatening death and mischief.

Michael Patton, 26, was arrested on July 7 and charged with assault.

Alexander Patton is scheduled to appear in College Park Court at 10 a.m. on July 8.

Michael Patton is scheduled to appear in College Park Court at noon on Sept. 29.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

For more on the incident and the protest in front of 55 Division, please see our earlier story at: https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/07/06/large-crowd-protests-lack-of-action-by-police-in-connection-with-racially-motivated-attack-in-dentonia-park/