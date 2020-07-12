Leslieville Flea offers in-person and virtual markets this summer

The Leslieville Flea will host an in-person market at the Ashbridges Estate on Sunday, July 19.

The Leslieville Flea is back with both in-person and virtual markets this summer.

The in-person markets will take place at the Ashbridge Estate on July 19, Aug. 9 and Sept. 13.

The July 19 event is the season opener.

There will also be a virtual market this month running from July 13 to July 18.

Shoppers can chose from a curated selection of handcrafted, vintage and artisanal items at both markets.

The three-acre Ashbridges Estate grounds are located at 1444 Queen St. E., just east of Greenwood Avenue.

To ensure the health and safety of visitors and vendors during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Leslieville Flea will be implementing physical distancing measures as well as the use of masks and sanitizer at the in-person markets.

For more information, and to take part in the virtual market which begins on Monday July 13,, please go to https://leslievilleflea.com/