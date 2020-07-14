Work on Phase 1 of Destination Danforth, between Broadview and Jones, begins July 15

Cyclists make their way through the intersection of Broadview and Danforth avenues on Tuesday, July 14. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

By ALI RAZA

Work begins July 15 on the Destination Danforth pilot project – which aims to transform a strip of Danforth Avenue to support local businesses, provide safe transportation options, and enable people to maintain physical distancing

Construction of the pilot project will run from July 15 to Aug. 10. The pilot covers Danforth Avenue from Broadview Avenue to Dawes Road.

It will install protected cycling lanes on both sides of the street. Patios will be temporarily expanded onto the curb lane for restaurants along the corridor that has been approved for the City of Toronto’s CafeTO program, while cycling lanes will bend around the expanded curb lanes.

Parking will be temporarily removed at expanded patio sites. But for the remainder of the street, 24/7 street parking is expected to be installed on both sides of Danforth Avenue.

Artistic curb extensions, including streetscape enhancements and pedestrian safety measures will also be installed.

The construction will take place in three phases.

Phase 1 will cover Broadview Avenue to Jones Avenue and begins on July 15. Phase 2 will cover Jones Avenue to Woodbine Avenue, and Phase 3 will cover Woodbine Avenue to Dawes Road.

The pilot project has been hastened as part of the city’s COVID-19 response, so construction will take place 24 hours a day, seven days a week and will be limited to one side of the roadway at a time.

During each construction phase, on-street parking will not be allowed in the area. One traffic lane will be maintained in each direction.

Long term implementation after the pilot project is expected in 2021 and beyond.

For more on Destination Danforth, please go to http://councillorpaulafletcher.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/06172020_Destinatiom-Danforth-Common-Questions-and-Concerns.pdf