Man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault after bringing two people onto power boat off Woodbine Beach

A 54-year-old man is facing charges including kidnapping and sexual assault after he took two people onto his power boat off Woodbine Beach last Saturday night.
According to police, a man was operating a power boat in the area of Woodbine Beach at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, when he welcomed two people onto his boat. Police alleged a man then steered the boat away from the shore and sexually assaulted the two people.
The power boat is a 22-foot Rinker, yellow and white in colour, police said.
Shanthakumar Kandiah, 54, of Toronto, is charged with two counts of kidnapping, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of forcible confinement, and impaired boating.
Police are concerned there may be other victims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https:www.222tips.com
