Afrofest Online 2020 takes place from July 17 to 26

Afrofest Online 2020 runs from July 17 to 26 with virtual performances available each evening at 8 p.m.

Music Africa of Canada presents the 32nd annual edition of Afrofest, highlighting African music from July 17 to 26, in an online format this summer.

Afrofest Online 2020 will feature performances by more than 30 local and international artists, dance tutorials, interviews, drumming and DJ sessions.

Afrofest, which is the largest free African music festival in North America, has taken place at Woodbine Park in early July since 2012.

Like many other large summer festivals in Toronto, the in-person Afrofest event was cancelled to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“Despite this, we are committed to showcasing the beauty and diversity of African music and culture on our platforms,” said Afrofest organizers in a press release this week.

Each evening from July 17 to 26 starting at 8 p.m. there will be presentations of two to four artists available online.

The roster for this year’s online festival features acts from more than 15 countries including DR Congo, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Eritrea, Cameroon, Morocco and more, presenting different vocal, music, drumming, dance, traditional and contemporary artistic styles.

Headlining the events are the African Canadian artists Slim Flex (Ghana), Kibra (Eritrea), Tyshan Knight (Jamaica) and TOME (Nigeria).

The performances can be accessed by going to the @AFROFEST You Tube channel.

For a complete schedule of this year’s online festival, please visit www.afrofest.ca

Music Africa of Canada is also raising funds to cover some of its operational costs which include boosting the fees paid to artists, and to design and present programs to support other artists who did not perform at Afrofest Online 2020 and to cover some of its organizational costs. For more information on the fundraising campaign, please visit https://gf.me/u/ygc6pq