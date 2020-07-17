Eastbound Lake Shore Boulevard East lanes closed between Leslie and Woodbine on weekend of July 18 and 19 for ActiveTO

The eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie Street and Kew Beach Avenue (just south of Woodbine) will be closed this weekend (July 18 and 19) for ActiveTO. Residents are invited to enjoy the extra space to cycle, rollerblade or walk.

The eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie Street and Kew Beach Avenue (just south of Woodbine Avenue) will be closed to traffic and open for activities such as cycling on the weekend of July 18 and 19 as part of the City of Toronto’s ActiveTO program.

ActiveTO is an initiative that closes sections of some major roads to traffic so people can have access to more public space in order to enjoy the outdoors. The ActiveTO closures have been a regular occurrence since the middle of May and have proved to be very popular with residents feeling confined due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The closures for this weekend are from 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 18 until 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 19.

Along with the Lake Shore Boulevard East closure, other Toronto roads to be closed this weekend will be Lake Shore Boulevard West (from Windermere Avenue to Stadium Road), and Bayview Avenue from Front Street to Rosedale Valley Boulevard, and River Street from Gerrard Street East to Bayview Avenue.

The closures have made more than 10 kilometres of roadway normally given to cars available for other uses.

Part of ActiveTO is also the Quiet Streets program which limits a number of neighbourhood streets to local traffic only in order to provide more space for people to safely take part in outdoor activities.

In East Toronto, the following areas have been designated as Quiet Streets:

Monarch Park Avenue (from Felstead to Sammon avenues)

• Fulton/Sammon avenues (from Broadview to Monarch Park avenues)

• Woodfield Road to Knox Avenue

• Lee Avenue (from Kingston Road to Alfresco Lawn)

• Secord/Eastdale/Lumsden avenues/Main Street/Hamstead/West Lake avenues (from Dawes Road to Oak Park Avenue)

• Kew Beach Avenue (from Waverly Road to Lake Shore Boulevard East)

• Fulton/Sammon avenues (from Broadview to Monarch Park avenues) • Woodfield Road to Knox Avenue • Lee Avenue (from Kingston Road to Alfresco Lawn) • Secord/Eastdale/Lumsden avenues/Main Street/Hamstead/West Lake avenues (from Dawes Road to Oak Park Avenue) • Kew Beach Avenue (from Waverly Road to Lake Shore Boulevard East) Westlake Avenue Avenue (from Hamstead Avenue to Cosburn Avenue)

Cosburn Avenue (from Westlake to Oak Park avenues)

Kippendavie Avenue (from Kew Beach Avenue to Queen Street East)

Waverly Road (from Kew Beach Avenue to Queen Street East)

Those using the additional space made available are reminded to continue to observe safe distancing practices and other measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

For more information on the city’s ActiveTO program, visit https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-protect-yourself-others/covid-19-reduce-virus-spread/covid-19-activeto/