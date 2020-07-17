Virtual Beaches International Jazz Festival opens tonight with streaming of Beaches Jazz Favourites

Quincy Bullen (in photo) and Eddie Bullen will be among the performers for the opening night of the virtual Beaches International Jazz Festival on July 17.

The 32nd annual Beaches International Jazz Festival kicks off its 2020 virtual festival tonight (July 17).

Due to COVID-19, this year’s festival is taking place online from July 17 to 26. The virtual festival will feature a variety of free streamed musical performances, lectures and discussions.

Slated to perform as part of tonight’s opening celebration, called Beaches Jazz Favourites, will be Eddie and Quincy Bullen, KC Roberts and the Live Revolution, Johannes Linstead, Aiza, AJ Croce, Dr. Draw and Tyler Shaw. The free streaming will be available from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. July 17.

The opening weekend of the jazz festival continues on Saturday, July 18, and Sunday, July 19.

Saturday night’s streaming goes from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. and is titled Groovin’ In The Living Room. Scheduled to perform are Roy Davis Jr. (Chicago House Legend), John Kong (Do Right Music), DJ Yogi (United Soul), DJ Quesquecest (NoFunk Records), Farbsie Funk (Make it Funky Collective) and more.

On Sunday, The festival’s popular Latin Carnival goes virtual with streaming starting at 6:30 p.m. The evening will see a salsa class with Steps Dance Studio, and performances by William Vivanco, Rice and Mango, Yanni Borrel, Cucalame Danzonera, Los Hijos De Tuta, Sol de Cuba, The Imbayakunas and Los Moralitos.

For the full schedule of online events planned for this month’s virtual Beaches International Jazz Festival and information on how to stream them, please visit www.beachesjazz.com

Information on the schedule of virtual jazz festival events is also available from Beach Metro News at https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/07/13/beaches-international-jazz-festivals-virtual-celebrations-begin-this-week/