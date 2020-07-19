Deja Views: Remembering the Red and White Family Food Fair in the Beach

The Red and White Family Family Food Fair on Queen Street East in the Beach from 1982. Photo by Chris Nicholls

By DAVID VAN DYKE

Chris Nicholls stood in front of St Aidan’s Anglican Church to get this shot of the the Red and White Family Food Fair back in 1982.

I know this because this was my balcony view when I lived at Silver Birch and Queen. I loved to grocery shop at Value-Mart mostly because of the friendly staff.

And where else in the entire Beach do you get to park your car for free?

Thank you Chris Nicholls for this fantastic store facade! To see more of Chris’ work, go to chrisnicholls.live.

If you have an old photo to share, send it to me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com