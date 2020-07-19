Funeral for Alex Singh to be held Tuesday, July 21, in southwest Scarborough

A funeral for southwest Scarborough resident Alex Singh will be held on Tuesday, July 21. Photo: Submitted.

A funeral for southwest Scarborough resident Alex Singh will be held on Tuesday, July 21.

Singh died at the age of 36 earlier this month.

In a tribute, his father John Singh said:

‘”You are loved. You have a heart of gold! That shines bright to everyone who delights in your company. ‘Do things with pride’ is what you would say to me, and always have ‘a positive mindset.’ You would have been 37 on July 20th but God wants you in his presence to take care of you. John Singh, your father wants you to know that ‘He misses you.’ And that a part of his heart is gone, now that his son is gone. You are loved unconditionally by us all.”

The funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 21, at the Covenant Funeral Home, 2505 Eglinton Ave. E. near Midland Avenue, starting at 10 a.m.