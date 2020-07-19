Man dies after partial collapse of home on Jones Avenue near Boultbee Avenue

Toronto firefighters, police and paramedics responded to a call this morning for a partial house collapse on Jones Avenue. A man was found in the debris of the house, and died of his injuries.

A man has died after a home under construction on Jones Avenue partially collapsed this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the home, located between Boultbee Avenue and Danforth Avenue, at approximately 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 19.

A man was found among the wreckage of the collapse suffering from critical injuries and it was later reported that he had died.

Neighbours heard an explosion at the house and called emergency responders, Toronto police said on Twitter.

The incident is now under investigation by the Ontario Ministry of Labour.