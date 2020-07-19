Man dies after partial collapse of home on Jones Avenue near Boultbee Avenue

A man has died after a home under construction on Jones Avenue partially collapsed this morning.
Emergency crews were called to the home, located between Boultbee Avenue and Danforth Avenue, at approximately 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 19.
A man was found among the wreckage of the collapse suffering from critical injuries and it was later reported that he had died.
Neighbours heard an explosion at the house and called emergency responders, Toronto police said on Twitter.
The incident is now under investigation by the Ontario Ministry of Labour.
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.