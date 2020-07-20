Beaches International Jazz Festival streams The Joni Mitchell Story lecture tonight

The Joni Mitchell Story will be available for streaming tonight (July 20) as part the online Beaches International Jazz Festival.

The Beaches International Jazz Festival’s virtual edition continues tonight (Monday, July 20) with the online lecture The Joni Mitchell Story.

The 90-minute video by musicologist Dr. Mike Daley will be available for screening from 7 to 8:30 p.m. tonight.

The Joni Mitchell Story covers Mitchell’s career from her start in Saskatchewan through her rise to stardom and will feature vintage clips and recording.

For information on streaming the lecture, please go to https://beachesjazz.com/

Due to COVID-19, this year’s festival is taking place online until July 26. The virtual festival, which opened on July 17, features a variety of free streamed musical performances, lectures and discussions.

Tonight’s lecture is part of the TD Workshop Series which runs from today through to July 22.

There will be a Listen and Learn session with Errol Nazareth, host of CBC’s Big City, Small World, on July 21 starting at 7:30 p.m. Nazareth will chat with local artists Jenna Marie and Jay Yoo. The 30-minute session will feature conversation and music from Marie and Yoo, who will perform music from their album Here, Now.

Also on July 21, Beaches Jazz Festival Artistic Director Bill King will discuss the Juno Award-winning LP Museum Pieces by Moe Koffman in 1979. Koffman and his trio were inspired by Royal Ontario Museum collections and how they worked with curators at the ROM. King will be discussing the album with present curators at the ROM. Streaming begins for Beaches Jazz Celebrates Museum Pieces, Moe Koffman at 8 p.m.

For a full schedule of Beaches International Jazz Festival virtual events, and how you can take part, please see our story at https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/07/13/beaches-international-jazz-festivals-virtual-celebrations-begin-this-week/