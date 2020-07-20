Neighbourhood Stops and Shops: Mr. Electric of Toronto East does all things electrical

Mr. Electric of Toronto East now has a branch in the Beach to serve the needs of local residents. Photo: Submitted.

By AMANDA GIBB

Mr. Electric of Toronto East now has a branch located in the Beach to serve the community on all their electrical needs.

Boasting a team of master electricians, Mr. Electric stands out as a company that values experience and professionalism.

Unlike other services that provide an often long time window of when a service professional may arrive at the home, Mr. Electric will arrive at the agreed appointment time.

“We notify the customer in advance when we’re going to be there, and send reminders. Homeowners are also able to track where their electrician is through the van tracking app and SMS” said Ariel Espinosa, the head of the electrical team.

Although Mr. Electric offers an array of electrical services to their customers, emergency situations are dealt with swiftly.

“We try to provide the service right away if someone needs us. Especially in neighbourhoods where there are a lot of trees that get some wind, it can be very easy for a branch to come down and take out the service. We respond quickly to an event of that nature,” said Espinosa.

Beyond dealing with electrical safety, these skilled electricians can perform installations in the home such as new outlets, ceiling fans, electric panels, or ground wires. Along with installations, they can also repair light fixtures, outlets, panels and restore power to a home.

“We can provide any service related to electricity in your home, including smart home, and installing doorbell cameras and security cameras,” said Espinosa.

Installing electric vehicle charging stations at home is a core service Mr. Electric offers. These stations are essential for increasingly popular electric vehicles like Teslas.

Mr. Electric will install chargers in your front pad parking, which may need the support of a post or pole, and can act as a “one-stop-shop” for providing electrical work as well as the surrounding construction.

Espinosa also expressed the importance of good lighting in the home. Espinosa said that poor quality lighting can even produce an unnoticeable flicker which can lead to disorientation and headaches. As many residents may still be working from home at this time, proper lighting in the workspace can be crucial for productivity, mood, and energy levels.

On the recreational end of electricity, Mr. Electric electricians can help install outdoor landscape lighting, a service that ensures residents can enjoy their outdoor spaces well into summer nights.

Mr. Electric offers free quotes and electrical diagnostic services. Mr. Electric provides transparent, upfront, flat rate pricing after inspection.

Mr. Electric is happy to provide affordable and competitive price rates. Because the Toronto East location can focus on the Beach and surrounding area, they place an emphasis on efficient scheduling which reduces travel time and fuel costs.

“Each home has its own set of intricacies and interesting things that we discover,” said Espinosa.

Espinosa said that while Mr. Electric electricians will help the customer sort out the specific reason they called, but are happy to look at other potential issues that the homeowner points out.

“We’re also experienced with homes in the Beach, which may not be the easiest types of homes, like not often new construction or built upon a lot of stairs, but we’re very familiar nuances and intricacies of the houses here,” said Espinosa.

Mr. Electric ensures a job well done with a parts and labour guarantee, and even offers membership plans to residents including amenities like priority scheduling and specials.

Mr. Electric is currently offering 15 per cent off the regular service price for Beach residents, and appointments can be scheduled easily via phone or online. To book an appointment or learn more, either visit mrelectric.com or phone 647-557-1708.

– BMN Sponsored Content–