Destination Danforth virtual meeting to be hosted by Councillor Fletcher on July 23

By ALI RAZA
Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher invites residents to a virtual community meeting on the city’s Destination Danforth project on the evening of Thursday, July 23.
Residents strolling, driving or bikinig along the Danforth will have seen the ongoing construction which began last week. The city is temporarily changing its road and sidewalk use to reflect a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That involves widening patios for restaurant seating, adding cycling lanes, and more street enhancements so that residents can safely follow physical distancing guidelines laid out by Toronto Public Health.
The project covers Danforth Avenue from Broadview Avenue to Dawes Road.
As each construction phase reduces traffic to one lane, Fletcher is holding a meeting to hear from residents to discuss the impact of the project.
The virtual meeting takes place Thursday, July 23 at 7 p.m.
The meeting will be held via Zoom chat, and residents are asked to register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5ZOLqCg0TM2qqgfoijLfTA
