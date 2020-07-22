Virtual Beaches International Jazz Festival streams The Motown Story lecture on night of July 22

The cover of The Supremes 1964 album Where Did Our Love Go. The Supremes will be among the groups featured in The Motown Story lecture which will be available for streaming online tonight (July 22) as part of the virtual Beaches International Jazz Festival.

The Beaches International Jazz Festival’s virtual celebrations continue online tonight (Wednesday, July 22) with the video lecture The Motown Story.

The 90-minute video by musicologist Dr. Mike Daley will be available for streaming from 7 to 8:30 p.m. tonight.

“In this 90-minute entertaining and informative video lecture, (Daley) tells the incredible story of Motown/Tamla Records, the independent Detroit-based record company that revolutionized popular music in the 1960s and ’70s,” said an earlier release about the lecture. “Featuring the music of the Miracles, the Supremes, the Temptations, Stevie Wonder, the Jackson 5 and more, The Motown Story is an inspiring tale of resourcefulness and determination.”

A musicologist and lecturer on music history, Daley is also a longtime professional musician who has worked with Jeff Healey and the Travellers.

For information on streaming the lecture, please go to https://beachesjazz.com/

Due to COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the City of Toronto to limit the gathering of large crowds to helps stop the spread of the virus, this year’s jazz festival is taking place online until July 26.

The virtual festival, which opened on July 17, features a variety of free streamed musical performances, lectures and discussions.

Tonight’s The Motown Story lecture is part of the festival’s TD Workshop Series.

On the night of Thursday, July 23, the online jazz festival will present the popular Sounds of Leslieville and Riverside Block Party.

Streaming of ‘Sing’ Stage performances begin at 6 p.m. Featured artists will be FreePlay, Jordana Talsky, Alissa Vox Raw, Pressgang Mutiny, Ault Sisters, Yonge Guns, Cadence, and kith & kin.

Streaming for the Block Party starts at 7:30 p.m. and there will be performances by The Free Label, Sam Polley and the Old Tomorrows, the Toronto All-Star Big Band, A Fellow Ship, Stacey Renee, Trainwreck, Steph La Rochelle, Command Sisters and Goodbye Honolulu.

For a full schedule of Beaches International Jazz Festival virtual events, and how you can take part, please see our story at https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/07/13/beaches-international-jazz-festivals-virtual-celebrations-begin-this-week/