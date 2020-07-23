Jazz Festival hosts online Sounds of Leslieville and Riverside Block Party performances tonight

The Free Label, seen here performing on Queen Street East at last year's Beaches International Jazz Festival, will be part of the virtual festival's online Sounds of Leslieville and Riverside Block Party tonight.

The virtual Beaches International Jazz Festival will be online tonight, July 23, to celebrate the Sounds of Leslieville and Riverside Block Party.

Free streaming of ‘Sing’ Stage performances begin at 6 p.m. tonight. Featured artists will be FreePlay, Jordana Talsky, Alissa Vox Raw, Pressgang Mutiny, Ault Sisters, Yonge Guns, Cadence, and kith & kin.

Free streaming for the Block Party starts at 7:30 p.m. and there will be performances by The Free Label, Sam Polley and the Old Tomorrows, the Toronto All-Star Big Band, A Fellow Ship, Stacey Renee, Trainwreck, Steph La Rochelle, Command Sisters and Goodbye Honolulu.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the City of Toronto to limit the gathering of large crowds to helps stop the spread of the virus, this year’s jazz festival is taking place online until July 26. The virtual festival, which opened on July 17, features a variety of free streamed musical performances, lectures and discussions.

For information on streaming tonight’s performances, please go to https://beachesjazz.com/

For a full schedule of Beaches International Jazz Festival virtual events, and how you can take part, please see our story at https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/07/13/beaches-international-jazz-festivals-virtual-celebrations-begin-this-week/