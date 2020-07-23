Police identify suspect in sex assault near Queen Street East and Pape Avenue

Toronto police have identified a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in the Queen Street East and Pape Avenue area, and are asking for the public’s help in locating him.
Police allege a man sexually assaulted a 29-year-old woman near Queen and Pape on Wednesday, July 8.
Police are looking for Troy Chemin, 40, also known as Paco. He is wanted on charges of sexual assault, and assault/choking.
He has a medium build, with a beard and braided hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https:www.222tips.com
