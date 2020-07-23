Police seek help identifying man wanted in connection with arson near Woodbine and Danforth

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with an investigation into an arson that took place earlier this month in the Woodbine and Danforth avenues area.
Police and fire crews were called to the area in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 11, for a reported fire.
According to police, a man entered a rear laneway in the area and ignited a large piece of cardboard. He then placed the burning cardboard against a garage door and left the area on foot.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Police said the suspect is age 20 to 40, ranging in height from five-foot, seven-inches to six feet. He has a slim build, short hair and a beard. He was wearing a light-coloured t-shirt, light-coloured pants and black running shoes.
Police have released have released a photo of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
