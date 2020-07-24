Beaches-East York MP hosts federal assistance clinic for local businesses on July 26

Beaches-East York MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith will host a virtual clinic on federal assistance available for local business owners on the afternoon of Sunday, July 26.

By ALI RAZA

Beaches-East York MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith’s office is hosting a federal assistance clinic for businesses on the afternoon of Sunday, July 26.

Businesses affected by COVID-19 looking for wage assistance from the federal government are encouraged to seek out the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, Erskine-Smith said.

He hopes the clinic will answer many common questions regarding the CEWS.

The virtual clinic is in partnership with local lawyer Erica Pereira and local CPAs Kevin McDonald, Graham Allen and Rachel Ng of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

CEWS was announced by the federal government on July 13 as part of the COVID-19 economic response plan. It offers wage subsidies for eligible employers who have experienced a reduction in revenue and have had a CRA payroll account on March 15, 2020.

Eligible employers include individuals, corporations, registered charities, registered amateur athletic associations, registered journalism organizations, private schools, and more.

CEWS has been extended until December 2020 to financially support businesses to rehire their employees during the pandemic.

Erskine-Smith said many organizations might need more info on the program to hire back more of their employees.

As such, he plans to host another session next month.

Business owners can register at https://beynate.ca/cews-clinic/

The virtual session will take place over Zoom chat at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 26. A link will be sent to participants, who can submit questions while registering and during the session.