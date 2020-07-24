Gardiner Expressway closures between DVP and Jarvis Street set for this weekend

The Gardiner Expressway will see its westbound and eastbound lanes alternately closed between 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, July 25 and 5 a.m. on Monday, July 27.

For the first time in several weeks, the eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East will not be closed to traffic for the weekend.

Since June, the lanes have been closed on weekends for the city’s ActiveTO initiative which bans traffic and instead opens up the roadway for use by cyclists, rollerbladers and pedestrians.

The ActiveTO closure will not take place on the weekend on July 25 and 26 along that stretch of road, however.

That’s because construction work is planned by the City of Toronto along the Gardiner Expressway between the Don Valley Parkway and Jarvis Street this weekend.

The closure of the Gardiner will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, July 25 and will see the westbound lanes shut down between Jarvis and the DVP. The closure will continue until 11:59 p.m. on July 25.

Drivers heading south on the DVP on Saturday are advised to exit at Richmond Street or Lake Shore Boulevard East.

On Sunday, July 26, the eastbound lanes of the Gardiner between Jarvis and the DVP will be closed from 12:01 a.m. that day until 5 a.m. on Monday, July 27.

Drivers travelling eastbound during that time are advised to consider Lake Shore Boulevard East. If drivers are travelling to the DVP, they must access the DVP by the Don Roadway through Cherry Street and Villiers Street or Commissioners Street as vehicles will not be able to turn left onto the Don Roadway from Lake Shore Boulevard East, the city said in a press release.

Due to the work on the Gardiner this weekend, the ActiveTO on Bayview Avenue from Front Street East to Rosedale Valley Road will also not be taking place on July 25 and 26. The ActiveTO closure will continue to take place on Lake Shore Boulevard West from Windermere Avenue to Stadium Road this weekend.

On the Simcoe Day holiday long weekend (Saturday, Aug. 1 to Monday, Aug. 3) all ActiveTO major road closures are expected to be back in effect.

For more information on ActiveTO, please visit https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-protect-yourself-others/covid-19-reduce-virus-spread/covid-19-activeto/

For more details on the scope of the construction work being done on the Gardiner Expressway this weekend, please visit https://www.toronto.ca/services-payments/streets-parking-transportation/road-maintenance/bridges-and-expressways/expressways/gardiner-expressway/gardiner-expressway-rehabilitation-strategy/jarvis-to-cherry-street-rehabilitation/