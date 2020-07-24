Kingston Road Village’s Fearless Meat offering free burgers for those donating to Variety Village this weekend

Kingston Road Village restaurant owner David Brown is taking part in a fundraiser to help out Variety Village in southwest Scarborough.
Brown, who owns Fearless Meat at 884 Kingston Rd., is encouraging area residents to make a donation to Variety Village this weekend.
Those who come into his restaurant on Sunday, July 26, between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. with a receipt showing they have made a donation to Variety Village anytime between July 24 and 26 can exchange it for a free six-ounce Angus Beach Burger.
Variety Village, on Danforth Avenue just east of Birchmount Road, is well known and respected for its work with communities in the province for more than 70 years, helping to support young people with disabilities and their families.
Like many such organizations, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on Variety Village and community support is much needed at this time.
“As a pillar in the community David Brown of Fearless Meat has stepped up to meat the needs of kids with a disability and their families at Variety,” said Variety Village in a release.
To make a donation to Variety Village, and receive a donation receipt, please go to https://varietyontario.ca/fearlessmeat/
