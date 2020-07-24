Street Fest Favourites set for streaming tonight as 2020 Beaches International Jazz Festival enters final weekend

The Imbayakunas bring their South American sound to tonight's Street Fest Favourites as part of this year's virtual Beaches International Jazz Festival.

The final weekend of the 2020 Beaches International Jazz Festival virtual edition begins on the night of Friday, July 24.

In honour of what would have been the annual Street Fest on Queen Street East featuring musicians at every corner and tens of thousands of music fans filling the streets, this year’s festival will stream Street Fest Favourites starting at 7 p.m. tonight.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the City of Toronto to limit the gathering of large crowds to helps stop the spread of the virus, this year’s 32nd annual jazz festival is taking place online until July 26. The virtual festival, which opened on July 17, features a variety of free streamed musical performances, lectures and discussions.

Slated to perform at tonight’s Street Fest Favourites online event will be Stacey Renee, Old Man Flanagan’s Ghost, The Imbayakunas, The Free Label, Dr. Draw, Soukustek, The Chicago Project, Yani Borrel, the Toronto All-Star Band, Jerome Tucker Band, Sol de Cuba, Roz De La Cruz, The Sidewalk Crusaders, The Accolades, and Abraxas: The Santana Tribute.

For information on streaming tonight’s performances, please go to https://beachesjazz.com/

This year’s festival wraps up on Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26, with the OLG Weekend Series.

Slated to perform this Saturday are Alex Pangman, The J&B Kings, Laila Biali, The Joy Lapps Project, Andy Kim, Wavey Abersold, and Sean Jones and the Rightous Echo.

Performers for Sunday are Diana Salvatore, After Funk, Loony, Marcus Anderson, Julian Taylor, The Soul Motivators, and JP Saxe.

Live streaming for both the Saturday and Sunday performances begin at 7 p.m.

For a full schedule of Beaches International Jazz Festival virtual events, and how you can take part, please see our story at https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/07/13/beaches-international-jazz-festivals-virtual-celebrations-begin-this-week/