Danforth East Community Association to host series of anti-racism discussions

The first in a series of anti-racism discussions will be hosted by the Danforth East Community Association on the evening of Monday, July 27, through a Zoom meeting.

By ALI RAZA

The Danforth East Community Association (DECA) is hosting a series of discussions on anti-racism on the last Monday of every month.

The first of the online discussions will take place on Monday, July 27 at 7 p.m. with the topic being “Understanding the Experience of Racialized Members of Our Community.”

DECA invites all members of the community to participate.

The first event in the DECA Discussions series will feature two guest speakers. CP Planning founding principal Cheryll Case and women’s healthcare advocate and CAMH trustee Notisha Massaquoi will speak and answer questions from participants.

Local elected officials including Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford, Beaches-East York MPP Rima Berns-McGown, Beaches-East York MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, and TDSB Trustee Michelle Aarts will also attend.

DECA is hosting these meetings “to allow community members to listen, learn, and come together to build an anti-racist neighbourhood.”

The discussion will take place via Zoom virtual chat. Participants will be sent a Zoom invite closer to the event.

Registration is required to attend the virtual discussion.

Residents can sign up here:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/deca-discussions-anti-racism-in-danforth-east-discussion1-tickets-114039075946

Participants with questions can submit them to info@deca.to or at the time of the meeting.