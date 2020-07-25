Queen 501 streetcar service suspended between Neville Park and Greenwood on Sunday, July 26, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be a temporary route change along the 501 Queen streetcar’s route this Sunday, July 26, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in order for a crane at a building under construction to be removed.
There will be no streetcar service during this time between Greenwood Avenue and Neville Park Loop, as streetcars will turn back westbound once they reach Greenwood Avenue.
Replacement 501 Queen shuttle buses will be replacing streetcar service eastbound from Carlaw Avenue to the Neville Park Loop.
The 501 Queen replacement bus running westbound from Neville Park Loop along Queen Street East will turn left on Leslie Street, loop around Eastern Avenue, and turn back to Carlaw Avenue.
TTC staff confirmed that that the location of the crane lift is on Queen Street just east of Coxwell Avenue. TTC staff said that there is a development at this location, and that the tower crane there is being removed.
For more information and to read the TTC’s service alert, visit http://www.ttc.ca/Service_Advisories/Route_diversions/501_CL_July26.jsp
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.