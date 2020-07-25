Queen 501 streetcar service suspended between Neville Park and Greenwood on Sunday, July 26, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Streetcar service on Queen Street East between Greenwood Avenue and the Neville Park Loop will not be available on Sunday, July 26, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Shuttle buses will run instead. The streetcar service is being suspended to enable to removal of the tower crane at this building on Queen Street East just east of Coxwell Avenue. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

There will be a temporary route change along the 501 Queen streetcar’s route this Sunday, July 26, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in order for a crane at a building under construction to be removed.

There will be no streetcar service during this time between Greenwood Avenue and Neville Park Loop, as streetcars will turn back westbound once they reach Greenwood Avenue.

Replacement 501 Queen shuttle buses will be replacing streetcar service eastbound from Carlaw Avenue to the Neville Park Loop.

The 501 Queen replacement bus running westbound from Neville Park Loop along Queen Street East will turn left on Leslie Street, loop around Eastern Avenue, and turn back to Carlaw Avenue.

TTC staff confirmed that that the location of the crane lift is on Queen Street just east of Coxwell Avenue. TTC staff said that there is a development at this location, and that the tower crane there is being removed.

For more information and to read the TTC’s service alert, visit http://www.ttc.ca/Service_Advisories/Route_diversions/501_CL_July26.jsp