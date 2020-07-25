The OLG Weekend Series wraps up the Beaches International Jazz Festival this Saturday and Sunday

Sean Jones and the Righteous Echo will be among the performers tonight (Saturday, July 25) for the virtual Beaches International Jazz Festival.

The virtual Beaches International Jazz Festival hosts its final two events for 2020 this weekend.

The OLG Weekend Series takes place on the evenings of Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the City of Toronto to limit the gathering of large crowds to help stop the spread of the virus, this year’s 32nd annual jazz festival is taking place with free online streaming of performances until July 26. The virtual festival opened on July 17.

Slated to perform online on Saturday, July 25, are Alex Pangman, The J&B Kings, Laila Biali, The Joy Lapps Project, Andy Kim, Wavey Abersold, and Sean Jones and the Righteous Echo.

Performers for Sunday, July 26, are Diana Salvatore, After Funk, Loony, Marcus Anderson, Julian Taylor, The Soul Motivators, and JP Saxe.

Live streaming for both the Saturday and Sunday performances begin at 7 p.m.

For a full schedule of Beaches International Jazz Festival virtual events, and how you can take part, please see our story at https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/07/13/beaches-international-jazz-festivals-virtual-celebrations-begin-this-week/