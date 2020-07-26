Final performances for Beaches International Jazz Festival set for tonight

Julian Taylor will be among those performing online tonight (July 26) for the final night of the 2020 Beaches International Jazz Festival.

The final performances of the 2020 Beaches International Jazz Festival virtual edition take place tonight (Sunday, July 26).

Due to COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the City of Toronto to limit the gathering of large crowds to help stop the spread of the virus, this year’s 32nd annual jazz festival took place virtually with free online streaming of performances, lectures and interviews from July 17 to 26.

Scheduled to perform on the festival’s final night will be Diana Salvatore, After Funk, Loony, Marcus Anderson, Julian Taylor, The Soul Motivators, and JP Saxe.

Live streaming for Sunday’s performances begin at 7 p.m.

For information on streaming tonight’s performances, please go to https://beachesjazz.com/