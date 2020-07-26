Two men suffer serious injuries in Dawes Road shooting

Toronto police are looking for three male suspects in connection with a shooting at 390 Dawes Rd. early on the morning of July 26 that left two men seriously injured.

Two men have suffered serious injuries after a shooting in an apartment building in the Dawes Road and Halsey Avenue area early on the morning of Sunday, July 26.

Police were called to a building at 390 Dawes Rd. at approximately 1:47 a.m. this morning for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, two men were found suffering from serious gunshot wound injuries. They were both rushed to hospital.

The victims are believed to be in their 20s.

Police did not have descriptions of the shooters at this time, but said they were looking for three males.

Anyone with information, video or dash cam footage from the area from early this morning is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online to https://www.222tips.com