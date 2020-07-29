Letters to the Editor: Readers looking forward to completion of Destination Danforth

A cyclist rides in the bike lane on Danforth Avenue just east of Logan Avenue on Monday, July 27. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Re: ‘Destination Danforth work to start soon,’ Beach Metro News, July 14.

I was so pleased to read Ali Raza’s article on the beginning of the installation of the Destination Danforth project.

I am confident that this will be a win-win for everyone – businesses, residents, pedestrians, people who travel by bicycle, and yes, even drivers.

Other such installations have been shown to improve safety for everyone. Also, an Ekos poll from earlier this year found that 79 per cent of Toronto residents were in favour of bike lanes.

The additional focus on economic recovery for the Danforth as part of this project makes it particularly unique.

I can hardly wait to visit the various parts of the Danforth by bike to support our local businesses and be participate in the success of DestinationDanforth!

Mary Ann Neary

Re: ‘Toronto police put focus on cycling safety this week,’ Beach Metro News online, July 15.

We’re glad to see the police promoting safe road use amongst both drivers and cyclists.

But as local doctors, we know that safe streets don’t just come from enforcing rules and laws, they need to be built. That’s why we’re so pleased to see the City of Toronto is building protected bike lanes as part of its Complete Streets project on Danforth Avenue.

The bike lanes will make Danforth safer for everyone, including cyclists and people who drive a car. The lanes are also an important part of Toronto’s COVID-19 strategy, since being on a bicycle helps you to keep two metres from others.

We look forward to seeing lots of folks safely exercising, shopping and enjoying family-time when the Danforth lanes open.

Dr. Eileen Cheung

Dr. Marco Lo