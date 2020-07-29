Police in 55 Division issue alert after large amount of medication reported stolen

Police in 55 Division are warning the public about the theft of a significant quantity of medication in the Eastern Avenue and Woodfield Road area.
According to a press release issued by police early on the morning of July 29, 3,500 tablets of the drug Contrave were stolen in the area between Dec. 5 of 2019 and May 21 of this year.
Contrave is a prescription weight-loss medicine. This medication may be harmful/fatal if ingested, especially to children, police said in the release.
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https:www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.