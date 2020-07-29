Police in 55 Division issue alert after large amount of medication reported stolen

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert after a large amount of medication was reported stolen in the Eastern Avenue and Woodfield Road area.

According to a press release issued by police early on the morning of July 29, 3,500 tablets of the drug Contrave were stolen in the area between Dec. 5 of 2019 and May 21 of this year.

Contrave is a prescription weight-loss medicine. This medication may be harmful/fatal if ingested, especially to children, police said in the release.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https:www.222tips.com