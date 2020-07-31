Tickets now available for Children’s Peace Theatre’s virtual gala on Aug. 8

The Children's Peace Theatre will hold its annual Peace Camp Gala fundraiser as an online celebration on Aug. 8.

The Children’s Peace Theatre will be hosting its 20th annual Peace Camp Gala online at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8.

The matinee for the gala will take place virtually on Friday, Aug. 7, at 1 p.m.

Every July, Children’s Peace Theatre runs a three-week camp for children aged eight to 13.

During this time, children collaborate with accomplished professional artists and youth and junior guides to create an original production. These productions include full musical scores and visual production pieces.

These productions are “based on explorations of relevant social issues and the children’s visions of peace,” according to their website.

The “virtual gala-xy” will mark the end of Peace Camp 2020: Supernovas and Galaxies.

All are welcome to attend the online gala which will showcase Peace campers and their artistic creations.

There will also be a showing of a documentary filmed by Taymah Armatrading about the Peace camp team and campers over this summer.

The Children’s Peace Theatre is calling for donations to give back to the community by directing funds and artistic opportunities to youth and artists.

Due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures, Children’s Peace Theatre has lost $10,000 in income from the inability to rent out space.

So far, the Children’s Peace Theatre has received $4,000 and hopes to meet the $10,000 goal.

Tickets for the gala are pay what you can, and money from tickets will go directly back into running the Peace Camp again for summers to come.

To purchase tickets or learn more about the Children’s Peace Theatre, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/peace-camp-2020-gala-tickets-114664223780/