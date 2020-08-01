Danforth subway (Line 2) between Woodbine and St. George stations closed on Aug. 1 and 2

The subway between Woodbine and St. George stations will be closed on Saturday, Aug. 1 and Sunday, Aug. 2 for track work. Shuttle buses will be running along the route.

Residents are reminded that the Danforth subway (Line 2) will be closed from Woodbine Station to St. George Station on the weekend of Aug. 1 and 2.

The closure is so that crews can do track work on the line. The full closure will be in effect all day Saturday and Sunday.

Shuttle buses will run along the Danforth Avenue/Bloor Street route during the closure.

Riders need to know that the shuttle buses will not enter Woodbine Station. The buses will loop around the station on Strathmore Boulevard and then south on Cedarvale to join the westbound lanes of Danforth Avenue.

Due to the need for the buses to divert around Woodbine Station, there will be parking restrictions implemented on Aug. 1 and 2. According to the TTC “parking will be temporarily restricted on the east side of Woodbine Avenue, south side of Strathmore Boulevard, west side of Cedarvale Avenue and north side of Danforth Avenue. The restrictions will be effect between 5 a.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday, and 7 a.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday.”

During the subway service closure, the stations at Chester, Sherbourne and Bay will also not be open. All other stations will remain open for the purchase of PRESTO fares and to connect to surface bus and streetcar routes. Riders using Pape Station are advised to use the main entrance as the Lipton Avenue automatic entrance will be closed.

This weekend’s closure is in addition to the nightly closures currently taking place along the Danforth line between Woodbine and St. George stations. Those closures took place until July 31 starting at 11 p.m. each night.

Also, the same nightly subway closures between Woodbine and St. George stations will be happening from Aug. 4 to 6. The line will close at 11 p.m. each night and reopen at 6 a.m. the next morning.

For more information on these closures, please visit https://www.ttc.ca/Service_Advisories/Subway_closures/Aug1-2_StG-Woodbine.jsp