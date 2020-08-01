Man, 22, seriously injured in East York stabbing

Police have a 21-year-old man in custody after an early morning stabbing in the Dawes Road and Brenton Street area left a man with serious injuries.
Police were called to a residence in the area at approximately 3:02 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1.
A 22-year-old man suffering from serious stab wound injuries was found at the location, and he was rushed to hospital.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online to https://www.222tips.com/
