Gerrard Art Space welcomes visitors to come and see the works of local artists at The Members’ Show

The Gerrard Art Space is open again for members of the public to come and visit in person with The Members’ Show now taking place until Aug. 16.

The show will feature works by Liane Odze-Silver, Max MacDonald, Jyne Greenley, Dana Green, Matt G. Wood, Linda Roy, Dianne Jackson, Marilyn Vasilkioti, Beverley C. Howell, Kay Compagnoni, Gail Cooper, Sonia Perrin, Tamar Ishaky, Nancy Kitto, Sheila Frost, Dahlia Sawwan, Bruce Charles, Denise Gracias, Joanne Filletti, Melanie Isis Tinken, Elizabeth Forrest, Carman McCabe, Noreen Mallory, Ashley Tuchschere and Olga Philip.

People are welcome to come and see the show at the Gerrard Art Space, 1475 Gerrard St. E., on Wednesdays to Sundays from 2 to 7 p.m.

There will not be an artists’ reception for this show due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The show can also be seen online at https://www.gerrardartspace.com/current-exhibition

For more information on the Gerrard Art Space, please call 416-778-0923 or visit the website at https://www.gerrardartspace.com/