Man charged with second-degree murder in connection with death of man, 37, in Greenwood and Mortimer area

Toronto police have charged a man with second-degree murder in connection with the death of man on Thursday, Aug. 6, at a residence in the Greenwood and Mortimer avenues area.

Police were called to a residence in the area just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, for a report about a deceased man.

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Chadwick Francis of Toronto, police said in a press release on Friday, Aug. 7.

Homicide detectives conducted an investigation into the incident and arrested a man on Aug. 6.

Michael Duhame, 41, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to call the homicide squad at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com