Man charged with second-degree murder in connection with death of man, 37, in Greenwood and Mortimer area

A man is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man yesterday in the Greenwood and Mortimer avenues area.
Police were called to a residence in the area just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, for a report about a deceased man.
The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Chadwick Francis of Toronto, police said in a press release on Friday, Aug. 7.
Homicide detectives conducted an investigation into the incident and arrested a man on Aug. 6.
Michael Duhame, 41, has been charged with second-degree murder.
Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to call the homicide squad at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
