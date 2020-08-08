ActiveTO closure of Lake Shore Boulevard East’s eastbound lanes between Leslie and Woodbine set for weekend of Aug. 8 and 9

Cyclists ride on Lake Shore Boulevard East, just east of Leslie Street, during a recent ActiveTO road closure.

The eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie Street and Kew Beach Avenue (just south of Woodbine Avenue) will be closed to traffic for the weekend of Aug. 8 and 9 for the City of Toronto’s ActiveTO initiative.

ActiveTO, which has been taking place all summer in the city, shuts down portions of a number of major streets to motorized vehicle traffic so residents can enjoy extra space for activities such as cycling, rollerblading and walking while following safety rules to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

This weekend’s closures will begin at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8 and will continue through until 11 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9.

Other major roads closed to traffic this weekend will be Lake Shore Boulevard West (from Windermere Avenue to Stadium Road), and Bayview Avenue from Front Street to Rosedale Valley Boulevard, and River Street from Gerrard Street East to Bayview Avenue.

The closures have made more than 10 kilometres of roadway normally given to cars available for other uses.

Part of ActiveTO is also the Quiet Streets program which limits a number of neighbourhood streets to local traffic only in order to provide more space for people to safely take part in outdoor activities.

In East Toronto, the following areas have been designated as Quiet Streets:

Monarch Park Avenue (from Felstead to Sammon avenues)

• Fulton/Sammon avenues (from Broadview to Monarch Park avenues)

• Woodfield Road to Knox Avenue

• Lee Avenue (from Kingston Road to Alfresco Lawn)

• Secord/Eastdale/Lumsden avenues/Main Street/Hamstead/West Lake avenues (from Dawes Road to Oak Park Avenue)

• Kew Beach Avenue (from Waverly Road to Lake Shore Boulevard East)

Cosburn Avenue (from Westlake to Oak Park avenues)

Kippendavie Avenue (from Kew Beach Avenue to Queen Street East)

Waverly Road (from Kew Beach Avenue to Queen Street East)

Those using the additional space made available are reminded to continue to observe safe distancing practices and other measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

For more information on the city’s ActiveTO program, visit https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-protect-yourself-others/covid-19-reduce-virus-spread/covid-19-activeto/