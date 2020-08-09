Leslieville Flea and Leslieville Farmers’ Market set for Aug. 9 at Ashbridges Estate

The Ashbridges Estate plays host to the Leslieville Flea and Leslieville Farmers' Market on Sunday, Aug. 9.

The Leslieville Flea hosts its second in-person market on Sunday, Aug. 9.

Shoppers can chose from a curated selection of handcrafted, vintage and artisanal items at the market which goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The three-acre Ashbridges Estate grounds are located at 1444 Queen St. E., just east of Greenwood Avenue.

To ensure the health and safety of visitors and vendors during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Leslieville Flea will be implementing physical distancing measures as well as the use of masks and sanitizer at the in-person market.

For more information, please go to https://leslievilleflea.com/

Also on Aug. 9, the Leslieville Farmers’ Market will take place at the Ashbridges Estate.

The farmers’ market takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more info on the market which takes place every Sunday, including how to order online, please visit https://www.leslievillemarket.com/