Public input sought on streetscape plans for Ivan Forrest Gardens park in the Beach

The City of Toronto is making a survey available for people to share their opinions on changes they would like to see at Ivan Forrest Gardens park on Queen Street East.

Community members are invited to share their input on how they would like the portion of Ivan Forrest Gardens park along Queen Street East in the Beach to look in the future.

The City of Toronto is conducting a survey on the streetscape for the park which fronts Queen Street East on the north side between Glen Manor Drive and Maclean Avenue.

“The main goal of these improvements is to enhance the entrances and streetscape on the southern edge of the park. We want to hear your ideas about the streetscape. What do you think is working well? What changes would you like to see?” said a release from Toronto Parks, Forestry and Recreation.

Residents can share their opinions by taking part in a survey which is available at https://s.cotsurvey.chkmkt.com/?e=203062&h=122F3608D7F6D6B&l=en

The survey is available online until Aug. 18.

Feedback from the survey will be considered by the city as it prepares its plans for Ivan Forrest Gardens later this year.