Beach resident Karl Hale combines love of tennis with support of sports and school charities in Jamaica

Beach resident Karl Hale of Premium Court is supporting charities including Helping Hands Jamaica Foundation of which he is the co-chair. Photo: Submitted

By AMANDA GIBB

Accomplished tennis player Karl Hale recently became the founder and president of Premium Court, and is helping to promote sports and wellness locally and in Jamaica through his charitable actions.

Hale was born in Falmouth, Jamaica, and has been a Beach resident for more than 20 years.

Hale’s tennis career has lead him to play internationally, including participating as a player in the Davis Cup for Jamaica for 10 years. Hale was also named the tournament director of the Rogers Cup in Toronto in 2006.

“When the (COVID-19) pandemic hit, I decided to start Premium Court because I thought that tennis is one of the sports that would survive throughout this,” said Hale.

He said that he thought many people would need their courts repaired or need new courts constructed.

“Premium Court is a tennis construction business that builds tennis courts, resurfaces tennis courts. We do hard courts, grass courts, and clay courts,” he said.

Hale said that one of the aims of Premium Court is to give back to the sport through charity. Premium Court has organized tennis tournaments and is donating to Tennis Canada and the Ontario Tennis Association.

Hale said that Premium Court ran a racket collection drive where more than 500 rackets were collected. These rackets will be given to junior programs in Toronto and Jamaica to help get more children into sports.

“We take social responsibility as an important part of the business, and we want to try to help out as much as we can,” said Hale.

Hale is also the founder and co-chair of the Helping Hands Jamaica Foundation, a charity he started 15 years ago to improve the lives of young Jamaicans and their communities.

Hale said that the foundation has built 22 schools in Jamaica, with the help of celebrities including Serena Williams, Sean Paul, Shaggy, and many professional athletes.

“We have a charitable build every year where we take people down primarily from Toronto to do a volunteer build. This year we couldn’t do it, but we just finished our 22nd school last week,” he said in an interview with Beach Metro News at the end of July.

Closer to home, Hale said that Premium Court primarily works with Food for the Poor Canada.

Hale said that they will also be getting involved with Doug Philpott’s foundation, Philpott Children’s Tennis.

“They help get kids in the game of tennis and do summer camps for kids that can’t afford summer camps to play, so we’re going to get involved with them too,” he said.

Premium Court also recently hosted the Premium Court Cup, a tennis tournament in Bolton held on July 25.

“This is just to start off, with COVID-19 and social distancing we’re monitoring it, and after the learning from this weekend we can figure out what else we can do,” said Hale.

To learn more about Premium Court, visit https://www.premiumcourt.ca/

To learn more about the Helping Hands Jamaica Foundation or to donate, visit https://www.helpinghandsjamaica.com/