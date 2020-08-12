Police looking for suspect after apartment set on fire

Toronto Police are seeking public assistance in an arson investigation following an incident in East Toronto on Aug. 11.

Police are looking for a man suspected to be involved in an incident of arson north of Danforth Avenue and Main Street.

Toronto Police are seeking public assistance in locating the man.

On Tuesday, Aug. 11, just before midnight, police responded to a call for a fire near Barrington Avenue and Lumsden Avenue.

Reports indicate a man was observed walking around the building with a yellow jerrycan in his hand before he poured gas and lit his apartment on fire and fled the scene.

Aaron Bonnell, 42, of Toronto, is wanted for arson and failure to comply with recognizance. He is described as 5’11”, medium build, bald with no facial hair and was wearing a dark shirt and dark pants. He is known to frequent the area.

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to call the homicide squad at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com