Police looking for suspect after apartment set on fire

Police are looking for a man suspected to be involved in an incident of arson north of Danforth Avenue and Main Street.
Toronto Police are seeking public assistance in locating the man.
On Tuesday, Aug. 11, just before midnight, police responded to a call for a fire near Barrington Avenue and Lumsden Avenue.
Reports indicate a man was observed walking around the building with a yellow jerrycan in his hand before he poured gas and lit his apartment on fire and fled the scene.
Aaron Bonnell, 42, of Toronto, is wanted for arson and failure to comply with recognizance. He is described as 5’11”, medium build, bald with no facial hair and was wearing a dark shirt and dark pants. He is known to frequent the area.
Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to call the homicide squad at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.