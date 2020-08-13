Police investigating after two men shot at Woodbine Beach

Police are investigating a shooting incident that allegedly took place at Woodbine Beach overnight.
Toronto Police received reports of two men entering a local hospital just before 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 13. Both men were suffering serious gunshot wounds, but their injuries were not life threatening.
Officers searched the area near Woodbine Beach and found no evidence of gunshots. The investigation is ongoing.
There is no suspect information.
Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to call the homicide squad at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
