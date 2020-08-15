Lake Shore Boulevard East ActiveTO closures not in place weekend of August 15 and 16 as DVP closed for maintenance

ActiveTO road closures allows for cyclists and pedestrians to use roadways and maintain physical distancing guidelines in response to COVID-19. File photo

Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie Street and Kew Beach Avenue will remain open this weekend as a result of the Don Valley Parkway closure.

The DVP will be closed for annual maintenance and improvements from Friday, Aug. 14 at 11 p.m. to Monday, Aug. 17 at 5 a.m. The closure extends the entire expressway from Highway 401 to the Gardiner Expressway.

ActiveTO road closures at Lake Shore Boulevard East near the Beaches were weekly throughout the summer after the city introduced the program.

Maintenance and improvement work on the Don Valley Parkway means only one ActiveTO closure will remains in place this weekend: Lake Shore Boulevard from Windermere Avenue to Stadium Road.

ActiveTO, which has been taking place all summer in the city, shuts down portions of a number of major streets to motorized vehicle traffic so residents can enjoy extra space for activities such as cycling, rollerblading and walking while following safety rules to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

ActiveTO closures not in place include Lake Shore East and Bayview Avenue, and Lake Shore East between Coxwell Avenue to Kew Beach Avenue.

East Toronto will still see a number of designated Quiet Streets – shared space designed to help residents maintain physical distancing while outside.

Quiet Streets this weekend include:

Fulton Avenue between Broadview Avenue and Pape Avenue

Sammon Avenue between Pape Avenue and Monarch Park Avenue

Monarch Park Ave between Sammon Avenue and Felstead Avenue

Woodfield Road between Walpole Avenue and Eastern Avenue

Woodbine Avenue between Kew Beach Ave and Lakeshore Boulevard Eeast

Kew Beach Ave between Waverly Road and Woodbine Avenue

Kippendavie Avenue between Queen Street East and Kew Beach Avenue

Kenilworth Avenue between Queen Street East to Kew Beach Avenue

Waverly Road between Queen Street East to Kew Beach Avenue

Lee Avenue between Kingston Road to Alfresco Lawn

Secord/Eastdale/Lumsden Avenues/Main Street/Hamstead/West Lake Avenues (from Dawes Road to Oak Park Avenue)

Those using the additional space made available are reminded to continue to observe safe distancing practices and other measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

For more information on the city’s ActiveTO program, visit http://www.toronto.ca/activeto.