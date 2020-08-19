Police issue warning after knife found in children’s playground near Danforth and Broadview avenues

Police in 55 Division are warning parents and caregivers to be vigilant and to check equipment after a knife was found on Aug. 18 in a children's playground in the Danforth and Broadview avenues area.

Officers were called to the playground in the Danforth and Broadview avenues area at approximately 8:30 a.m. for a reported suspicious incident.

When officers arrived, they located a knife in the children’s playground area. The knife, which could have injured children using the playground, was removed by officers.

Police said in a press release that is believed to be an isolated incident, but are encouraging parents and caregivers to check playground areas and pay special attention to play structures including slides, swings and climbing equipment before they are used.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com