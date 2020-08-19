Police seek help determining circumstances of death of man found in Ashbridges Bay area

The body of Acquilino Logwee Iko, 29, of Mississauga was found in a wooded area just east of the Martin Goodman Trail, in the south end of Ashbridges Bay, at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s health as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a 29-year-old man whose body was found at the south end of Ashbridges Bay last week.

Police said the body of Acquilino Logwee Iko, 29, of Mississauga was found in a wooded area just east of the Martin Goodman Trail, in the south end of Ashbridges Bay, at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14. It is believed his body had been there since Aug. 12, police said.

A photo of Iko has been released by police in hopes that it will prompt anyone who may have seen him in the area last week to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 55 Division officers at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com