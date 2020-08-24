Wine View: Discovering a Love of Wine in the Dolomites

Babette's Feast is one of Wine View columnist Jacqueline Corrigan's favourite movies.

By JACQUELINE CORRIGAN

We all have memories when we remember where we were at a time for a significant event in our lives. For me it was the moment I wanted to learn more about wine and become a sommelier.

It happened while I was travelling in Italy at what was at the time, very sad. How that all changed!

Fast forward to 2020. Kathy McCabe is the producer / host / of a travel show on PBS called I Dream of Italy which I watch. Itʼs a natural fit as Italy holds a very special place in my heart!

Kathy put out a call to her followers to submit stories of their experiences in Italy, albeit a written story of 300 words, a short podcast or a photo experiences. I took the challenge and submitted a short story about this moment in my life when everything changed.

My story was chosen to be part of this first edition! Itʼs titled “Discovering a Love of Wine in the Dolomites”. You can see more at www.dreamofitaly.com

Writing this story brought me back to re-watching films that I love about food and wine.

There is nothing more natural than sitting around a table with family and friends eating and drinking. Most of us nowadays eat and drink unconsciously, alone and fast.

Hopefully COVID 19 has gotten us to realize the previous pace of our lives is not conducive to a healthy, and I will say, happy life.

My three favourite movies are Big Night, The Trip (all four of them) and Babetteʼs Feast.

What I love most about each of these movies is the silent moments, the pauses in between the lines, the gestures, the lick of a finger after eating a morsel, the long look into anotherʼs eyes acknowledging the great food and wine. The moment when a guest in Babetteʼs Feast realizes that the wines being served are par excellence e.g. Veuve Clicquot 1860 and Clos de Vougeot 1845 being two of mention. All done without uttering a word.

There are so many funny moments and even more metaphors throughout each one of these films but the big take away for me is that although there are struggles in life it doesnʼt mean that we shouldnʼt enjoy ourselves. Itʼs the simple things. Food and wine play a significant role in our lives and none more so than at this time in history.

My sister recently put me on to a beautiful book called Friuli Food and Wine: Frasca Cooking from Northern Italyʼs Mountains, Vineyards and Seaside. One of the forewords is written by Geddy Lee of Rush. He is a huge aficionado of wine and food.

Friuli is one of those off the radar spots but when you are in the know, she says in Italian speak with her hand touching her nose, of the history of the region, its wines have been a well kept secret. We have cooked some of the recipes and paired with wines from the region and will fill you in on the next column!

As the saying goes, “Eat, drink and be merry!”

Ciao for now!

Jacqueline Corrigan is a Certified Sommelier (graduate George Brown College Sommelier Program); a Member of the International Sommelier Guild; and a graduate WSET (Wine & Spirit Education Trust – Britain).